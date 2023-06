Image of Alin Chung from the Fremont Police Department.

(KRON) — The Fremont Police Department is searching for a missing man.

Alin Chung, 77, left his home at Salinas Place for a walk and did not return. He has medical problems, according to police.

Chung is known to frequent Crandle Creek Park, 99 Ranch Market and the Brookdale Shopping Center.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Fremont police. Their phone number is (510) 790-6800.