Missing teen found in Fremont

UPDATE: He has been located, according to police.

FREMONT (KRON) – Police in Fremont continue to look for a missing 18-year-old with autism.

His name is Skye Coloma and police say he is non-verbal.

He went missing late Tuesday night in the area of Grimmer Boulevard and Paseo Padre Parkway.

He was last seen wearing earmuffs for sound protection, a white tank top, and basketball shorts.

If you see him, call police.

