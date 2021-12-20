Fremont police search for more information on fatal bicycle collision

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Officers in Fremont are searching for witnesses of a bicycle collision that happened in early November.

According to the Fremont Police Department, a 73-year-old man from Fremont died on Nov. 17 following a possible collision that occurred on Nov. 3.

Between the hours of 5:30 p.m. and 6:18 p.m., officials say the incident happened in the area of Washington Blvd., near Ellsworth St.

Police are searching for answers — If someone else was involved, how the collision happened, and if there were any witnesses?

If you saw a collision or a bicyclist on the ground on Nov. 3, you are asked to contact police at (510) 790-6800 and select option 0 to speak to Officer Ramirez.

Anonymous tips can also be made by texting – Tip FremontPD – followed by your short message to 888777.