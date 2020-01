FREMONT (KRON) – Authorities have reunited a young child with her parents after finding the child on Tuesday afternoon at a park, according to the Fremont Police Department.

Around 3:06 p.m., police arrived at the Crandall Creek Park on Wabash River Place after receiving reports of a child found.

Police say the child is about two-years-old.

Officers say the mother arrived at the park after being alerted on social media.