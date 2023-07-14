(KRON) — The Fremont Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 20-year-old woman who was last seen Thursday morning in the 36000 block of Fremont Boulevard.

Husna Enayat is five feet, two inches tall and weighs 132 pounds, according to police. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Enayat uses AC Transit buses and was last seen waiting for a bus to go to school. She has no prior history of running away or leaving for long periods of time.

Anyone who may have seen Enayat or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact FPD at 510-790-6800.