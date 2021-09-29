Fremont police seek battery suspect

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Fremont police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say randomly attacked a woman last week.

At around 7:30 a.m. on August 26, an adult female was talking to her brother on the phone while walking near the boat house at Lake Elizabeth in Fremont when a man confronted her and started cursing.

“You’re not supposed to talk to your brother like that,” the man yelled in English and Hindi.

The suspect approached the victim aggressively and punched her 3 to 4 times in the head with a closed fist, causing her to fall to the ground and briefly lose consciousness. The suspect then picked up the victim’s phone and threw it into the lake.

The suspect is descripted as a male adult in their mid 40’s to 50’s, 5’10” – 5’11” with an average athletic build, dark brown eyes, black straight hair cut short, full dark beard and mustache, and a medium complexion. At the time of the incident, he wore a black windbreaker-type jacket, grey sweatpants, and running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fremont Police Detective Anthony Liu with the Fremont Police Department at (510) 790-6931, or email aliu@fremont.gov .

Anonymous tips can also be made. Text: Tip FremontPD followed by a short message to 888777 or via the web at https://fremontpolice.gov/TIP.