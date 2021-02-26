Fremont police seek help finding 19-year-old missing since Sunday

FREMONT (BCN) – Fremont police are seeking help finding Atharva Chinchwadkar, who was last seen by his parents at about 6 p.m. Sunday when he left his residence to get dog food and didn’t return.

Police posted an update on Thursday saying, “at this time no evidence exists to reasonably believe Atharva Chinchwadka’s voluntary disappearance was suspicious.”

Chinchwadkar is described as a 19-year-old South Asian male, 6 feet tall and 150 pounds, with black hair brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt, cream jacket, gray track pants. Atharva was driving a dark grey, four-door 2010 Toyota Camry sedan with license plate number 6JVD754.

At this time no evidence exists to reasonably believe Atharva Chinchwadka's voluntary disappearance was suspicious. Anyone with additional information should contact Missing Person Investigator CSO Erik Wilske at (510) 790-6928 or ewilske@fremont.gov. — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) February 25, 2021

Police said Chinchwadkar may have gone toward Santa Cruz, where he is a student at the University of California at Santa Cruz but does not have a residence there.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department at (510) 790-6800.