Fremont police warn of jewelry scam

FREMONT (KRON) – A warning for people in Fremont about a roadside jewelry theft scam.

So far this year, police have had at least 9 reports of people falling victim to a scam where thieves use fake jewelry tos teal from victims.

In the latest incident, the thieves were driving down McDuff Avenue when they stopped to ask the victim for directions.

The victim then offered to help the couple in the car.

A man in thec ar then told the victim that his mother had just passed away and it was a cultural custom to give away her jewelry.

Then while placing two fake gold chains around the victim’s neck, the man removed a real necklace that the victim had been wearing.

Before the victim had realized that her real necklace was gone, the thieves had taken off.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fremont police.

