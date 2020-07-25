Fremont police work with contractors to board up nuisance property

FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) – Police in Fremont on Friday worked with private contractors to board up what had been deemed a nuisance residential property that had seen various types of illegal activity in recent months.

The police department’s Street Crimes Unit coordinated with the property owner to secure the vacant residence.

The residence is located in the 37000 block of 3rd Street in Niles.

Police said trespassers had been occupying the property, and there were continuous problems at the location including drug use, thefts and loud disturbances at night.

There were repeated arrests made at the property, according to police.

