FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – A 46-year-old Fremont resident has been charged with vandalism with intent to make a destructive device, the Fremont Police Department stated in a press release Friday.

FPD stated they investigated several incidents of vandalism in September where electrical wires, including phone lines, were cut in a residential Fremont neighborhood. They ultimately identified Roshan Patel as the suspect in at least two of those cases.

The damage caused in the vandalism incidents lead to $300,000 in damages to Comcast/Xfinity, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. FPD said in every incident, several thousand residents could not access the internet or make phone calls, including to 911.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Patel was arrested on September 28. During the search warrant served at his residence, law enforcement recovered several items that were determined to be materials used to make explosive devices. A search of his electronic devices found information on how to build explosive devices.

If you have any information regarding this case you can contact Detective Travis Macdonald at 510-790-6900, or email tmacdonald@fremont.gov.