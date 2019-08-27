Fremont residents speak out on navigation center locations

FREMONT (KRON) – The City of Fremont has to decide between two possible locations for their temporary housing navigation center.

They held their third public meeting on Monday to hear from community members who are for and against the project.

There are people who do not want this center anywhere in the City of Fremont, others, who do not care where it is say they just want it built.

Then another group of people who don’t mind the center being built, but have an opinion about where it is located.

It was a packed house community workshop discussing the possibility of a temporary housing navigation center.

The group in red is against the idea.

“We don’t want this agency. It’s dangerous. It’s useless. It’s a waste of money. And we just feel, lots of us feel, very very angry about this,” Mei Bao, who is against the center, said.

But others in Fremont say it’s not a question of where the center will be built, but when.

“With a navigation center, it can put a lot of people on the right track. In order to help them and give them all the support that they need to be successful in the future,” Erin Larisch, who is for the center, said.

The city is looking at two possible site locations for the temporary housing navigation center.

They’ve narrowed down their search to property on Decoto Road, near Regan Nursery and to the parking lot located behind City Hall.

“City Hall has more job opportunities, more medical services, more transportation options, by default if you compare the two sites its a no brainer city hall has to be it,” Milab Atta, who is also for the center, said.

According to the city, there are 178 homeless encampment sites in Fremont.

They say the center will provide an opportunity for people to transition from homelessness to permanent housing.

They are hoping to open the center in 2020.

City council will discuss it at their meeting in September.