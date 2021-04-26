Fremont school district faces potential lawsuit

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Fremont parents are anxious to move forward in a lawsuit against the school district after it did not meet their demands to reopen classrooms by Monday.

While the school district says it will continue distance learning for the rest of the school year, it has approved an in-person instruction plan for the fall.

While the doors remain closed at schools in Fremont, the superintendent sent out a letter Monday saying that expanded learning hubs would be an option for some students over the next six weeks, where students would be supervised on school grounds while participating in their distance learning courses.

After the Fremont Unified School District did not meet their demands to reopen schools by Monday, parents are preparing to move forward with a lawsuit against the school district.

“They did not agree to reopen at all this school year so at this point all the options are on the table,” Lee Andelin said.

This comes after Attorney Lee Andelin, who represents the group of frustrated parents sent a letter to the school district, its school board members and superintendent a couple of weeks ago demanding that schools reopen by April 26th and that board members approve a plan for a return to full-time, in-person instruction by April 30th for the fall.

Andelin says he received a response from the school district that it has approved an in-person fall plan.

On Monday, Superintendent CJ Cammack sent a message to the community saying, “The board of education voted unanimously to return to full-time in-person instruction for the fall. In addition to in-person instruction options this summer.”

President of the teacher’s union, Victoria Birbeck-Herrera explains their agreement with the school district for this summer.

“The district is offering math academies and that will allow general education students at the elementary level to choose whether they take part in in-person or distance learning model,” Birbeck-Herrera said. “Middle school junior high level they’ll have 2 hours a day. Again choosing either distance learning or in-person.”

To the teachers union’s disappointment, Birbeck-Herrera says the school district will only offer in-person instruction for special education programs this summer and no virtual options.

Despite moving forward with plans for the summer and fall, Andelin says the school board hasn’t done enough to answer their demands.

“We don’t think that the school board is meeting its judiciary duties toward the students that it has stewardship over. There’s a lot more that the school board could have done and that was legally required to do that it hasn’t,” Andelin said.

The attorney representing Fremont’s parents says they expect to make some decisions and announcements in the coming days. He says he’s also confident they have a solid case.