Fremont school district makes changes to accommodate more students

FREMONT (KRON) – Walters Middle School is the first of 5 junior high schools being converted into middle schools.

Today is the first day of school.

Fremont Unified School District has added more classrooms to be able to accommodate an additional 1,400 students.

Before today, this school had just 7th and 8th graders, but now there will also be 6th graders.

There are two new two-story classroom buildings here with 22 new classrooms that can fit an extra 600 kids.

Plus, there’s an innovation laboratory.

Other classrooms were updated with heating and cooling technologies.

The total project at Walters cost a little over $40 million.

The district says this is funded by the $650 million Measure E school bond that was passed back in 2014.

The district is still working on converting four other junior highs into middle schools.

The expansion is all in an effort to ease the crowded elementary schools.

Three more schools will follow.

Today is going to be exciting, especially for 6th grade students to start the new school year at a new school and one that was just renovated too.

Horners Middle School will be the next school to be completed by fall 2020.

Latest News Headlines: