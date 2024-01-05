(KRON) — A shelter in place due to a hazardous material leak in Fremont Friday morning has been lifted, according to the Fremont Fire Department. Earlier, Fremont FD has asked people to shelter in place while crews respond to a hazardous material leak at Arctic Glacier Ice located at 43960 Fremont Boulevard.

The fire department issued an alert shortly after 11:45 a.m. but did not specify what hazardous material had leaked. The area asked to shelter in place until around 1 p.m. is west of Fremont Boulevard, north of South Grimmer Boulevard, east of Grimmer Boulevard and south of Auto Mall Parkway, fire officials said.

There were no reports of injuries to community members, firefighters or other public safety personnel, Fremont FD said.

Bay City News contributed to this report.