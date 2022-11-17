ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The suspect linked to a Fremont shooting last Saturday has been charged with attempted murder, the Fremont Police Department announced in a press release. The shooting happened on Nov. 12 at around 1:18 p.m. near School Street and Bodily Avenue.

The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Union City resident Zain Qureishi. He was charged with four felony counts, including attempted robbery, possession of an assault weapon and evading a police officer.

At the time of the incident, KRON4 reported the shooting was a “targeted act.” Investigators determined Qureishi and the victim communicated on social media before the attempted robbery.

After the shooting, witnesses reported Qureishi drove off south on Mission Boulevard, leading to a car chase. Police were able to end the pursuit a few miles later after Qureishi crashed into a building near Ohlone College, according to the release. After a brief foot chase, he was taken into custody.

The victim, who was not identified by police, was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, the release said.

School Street and Bodily Avenue is right outside Niles Community Park and blocks away from Niles Elementary School.