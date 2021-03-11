Fremont police surround abandoned home in search of homicide suspect

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Fremont police surrounded an abandoned home on Thursday, potentially connected to a homicide investigation.

Police said around 11 a.m. that they believe people are unlawfully inside the home on Bidwell Dr. However, they do not know if there are any suspects inside.

The department’s Twitter account originally posted SWAT was there, and later tweeted a correction that it was just the investigations team.

A man was shot and killed Wednesday night at the Mosaic Apartment Complex on Fremont Blvd, police said. It was the city’s first homicide of the year.

Several agencies searched the area overnight and into the morning, but have not caught a person of interest.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the police at 510-790-6800 and select option 0.

This story will be updated.

