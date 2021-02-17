Fremont synagogue hate crime under investigation

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a hate crime at a synagogue in Fremont.

According to police, the Temple Beth Torah was vandalized with swastika graffiti. The crime was reported on February 10, but police do not know when it actually happened.

The Fremont Police Department’s Investigative Unit has taken on the case.

“This is unacceptable, and I have personally seen that this be made a high priority investigation for our department,” said Chief Kimberly Petersen. “Fremont is a city that celebrates diversity, and this is not reflective of our collective values. Hate and bias motivated crimes will not be tolerated in our community.”

Last year, the city had five documented hate crimes.