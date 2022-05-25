FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A Fremont 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday for threatening a school employee over social media. The Fremont Police Department said the teenager threatened gun violence and used racial epithets.

Police were contacted by American High School just before 9:45 a.m. about the incident. After an investigation, the student was arrested and booked at a juvenile hall for felony terrorist threats and a hate crime.

“SROs [School Resource Officers] were on-scene and gathering additional facts which later confirmed that the incident was a direct threat to a school employee and also a hate crime,” said FPD Chief Sean Washington.

FPD said it also served a search warrant at the student’s home and found “numerous pieces of evidence.” However, a gun was not located.

Several subjects were involved in the incident, but FPD believes the student who was arrested was the only one to make direct threats of gun violence towards the employee. He also mentioned committing gun violence at another school.

Due to his age, the identity of the student who was arrested will not be released by police. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Sergeant Calvin Tang at (510) 790-6743.