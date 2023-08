Image of Arely Curiel from the Fremont Police Department.

(KRON) — The Fremont Police Department is searching for a missing teenager. Arely Curiel, 16, has not been seen since June 14.

Her family said she was reported missing on June 5 but returned home safely in mid-June. Her family reported her as missing again recently, according to police.

Arely is 5-foot-1 and 165 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes. She is known to frequent Fremont, Newark, Hayward, San Jose and Sacramento.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact FPD at (510) 790-6928.