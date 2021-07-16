Fremont teen suspected of stabbing mother to death, injuring father

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – A 14-year-old has been arrested for stabbing his mother to death and injuring his father early Friday morning in Fremont, according to the police department.

Around 12:33 a.m., officers arrived at a home in the 3300 block of Sylvester Drive.

Authorities found an unconscious woman and a man, both suffering from stab wounds.

Medical attention was given to the woman, however, she was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man was taken to a trauma center to be treated for several serious injuries. He is in stable condition.

Police determined that the suspect was the son of the victims.

Authorities established a perimeter and searched the area for about 30 minutes — A resident about a mile away then contacted dispatch informing them of a juvenile covered in blood was found.

The teen was safely detained. Under California law, the boy’s identity will not be made public.

As the investigation continues, detectives are searching for a possible motive.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Fremont Police Department’s Investigative Unit at (510) 790-6900.