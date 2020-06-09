Fremont Tesla workers tested positive for coronavirus days after plant reopened: report

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Days after Tesla’s Fremont factory reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic, several employees tested positive for the virus, the Washington Post reports.

Two of those who tested positive worked in the plant’s assembly facility, which is located near the Fremont factory.

According to the Washington Post, the affected employees were told to stay home.

The factory reopened May 18 after Tesla CEO Elon Musk openly defied Alameda County’s health orders by telling his workers to get back to work, despite not being allowed by the county do that at least until the first week of June.

Musk went as far as to dare authorities to arrest him.

While Tesla is back open, not everyone is happy, as some employees say they’re scared for their safety.

California Governor Gavin Newsom claims Tesla did not get special treatment, saying it was a “spirit of compromise” between Alameda County and Tesla that made the reopening possible.

