Fremont to install boulders to deter parking, trash build-up near Tesla factory

FREMONT (KRON) — The City of Fremont says it plans to install boulders along a Frontage Road leading to the Tesla factory to try and keep large trucks, car carriers and homeless RV’s from parking there.

They say it’s because of complaints about trash building up and also safety concerns due to high traffic speeds in the area.

“It looks bad, it’s really nice to kind of have a place to, not necessarily call home, but to feel free, but you know you’re in America.”

Mike, who says he doesn’t have a last name, has been living in this trailer on the side of Kato Road for about two months.

He calls himself an artist and says he tries to pick up the trash here.

“Don’t want to because control problems are trash, don’t like that, don’t like to look bad just want to be free and not have to struggle so much,” he said. “At least out here you got a little bit more freedom.”

He didn’t seem to know much about the city’s plans other than what’s posted on the signs — that new parking restrictions will be enforced on Feb. 6.

The city says permanent no parking signs will go in as well as boulders to deter parking of large vehicles.

This is in response to complaints coming in from the community about the trash and other problems stemming from the vehicles parking along the frontage road to the I-880 freeway in a primarily industrial part of town.

It’s not just the homeless parking here.

Brand new Teslas and other high end vehicles could be seen out here, as well as car carriers loaded with Teslas and other large tractor trailers.

Some people who work in the area who did not want to speak to KRON4 on camera say a lot of the trash is thrown out by truckers.

The city says they are in talks with Tesla about their truck parking management.

KRON4 reached out to Tesla and have yet to hear a response.

The city says they plan to begin towing vehicles and removing trash on Thursday the boulders could be installed that very same day report in Fremont.