Fremont’s first homeless shelter approved

FREMONT (KRON) – After months of meetings, the Fremont City Council has unanimously decided on a location for its first homeless navigation center.

During Tuesday night’s special meeting, the council voted to build the center right behind City Hall.

During the meeting, councilmembers heard from more than 400 public speakers hoping to sway their decision.

While many say the city should use the money elsewhere, others are in favor of the center.

The navigation center will cost about $7.7 million to build.

It would temporarily house 45 people and would operate for more than three years.

