French Bulldog robbed from owner in Castro Valley

French Bulldog “Tito” was robbed while on a walk on Jan. 15 in Castro Valley.

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A French Bulldog was robbed from its owners, a mother and an adult daughter, while on a walk Saturday evening in Castro Valley, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said.

The daughter said her French Bulldog, “Tito,” was robbed by a group of about four to five suspects at around 5:30 p.m. — three of them were armed.

The suspects also stole a purse that had her wallet, car, and home keys — driving off in a 2019 black KIA Niro westbound towards Norbridge Road.

This wasn’t the only incident toward the victim as the suspects returned to steal more a few hours later around 10 p.m., authorities said.

With the car keys they stole, the suspects in the KIA came to the victim’s home and stole her 2019 Mercedes C63 on the driveway.

Officers determined the KIA was reported as a stolen vehicle by the Oakland Police Department that has been involved in armed robberies.

Detectives are working to identify the suspects and retrieve the French Bulldog safely, along with the stolen car.

This is at least the second French Bulldog stolen in the Bay Area this month.