SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A French Bulldog was robbed from her owner Saturday morning in San Francisco, police said.

9-month-old “Rosie” was on a walk with her owner near Broderick and Beach Street in the Marina District before a suspect violently robbed the dog away.



Photos from San Francisco Police Department

The incident occurred around 10 a.m.

The suspect drove off with the dog in a silver Chrysler 200 with partial plate number “7JPM,” according to police.

Authorities have not identified the suspect or made any arrests.