French bulldog stolen at gunpoint in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are looking for the suspects who stole a French bulldog at gunpoint on Friday.

The dog’s owner says a friend was taking the dog, Merlyn, for a walk near Valdez and 24th Streets in Oakland when two men approached, pointed a gun at the friend, and demanded that she hand over the dog.

Hannah Nelson was on the verge of tears, talking about her nearly 2-year-old Frenchie Merlyn who she says was stolen at gunpoint on Friday.

Nelson says she was visiting friends in Atlanta for Thanksgiving when she got a call from her friend Marieke Bayens, who was watching Merlyn at the time.

“Immediately one of them came in front of me, pointed a gun in my face and said give me the dog and basically the other one had already gone to go grab Merlyn,” Bayens said.

Bayens says she was walking Merlyn around 6 p.m. — Two men then jumped in a car and sped off going the wrong way down a one-way street towards Whole Foods.

“Really couldn’t get anything out I couldn’t say anything but also with a gun in your face, what are you supposed to say?” Bayens said.

After hearing what happened, Nelson says she jumped on a flight the next morning to head home so she could make fliers and work with the police.

French bulldogs have been a popular target for robbers, especially in the Bay Area because they go for higher prices.

Nelson says the last few days have been emotional without Merlyn.

“It’s hard. I can’t even understand why someone would want to do this, even coming home, him not running to the door to greet me or hearing him run around the background while I watch TV,” Nelson said.

Nelson’s family set up a reward website for Merlyn who is 26 pounds with a few unique spots, including a large black spot on his left shoulder.

He has a white belly and chest as well.