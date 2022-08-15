FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The Fremont Police Department is looking for a French bulldog that was stolen from a 7-Eleven parking lot. A $700 reward is being offered to anyone who returns “Frankie” safely, no questions asked.

Frankie was taken at the 7-Eleven near Fremont Boulevard and Sundale Drive at 5:30 a.m. on August 3. He was stolen while his owner was putting something into his vehicle.

Frankie is called a “gold” French bulldog but is more tan in color. He is three months old, weighs eight pounds, and had no collar at the time he was taken.

  • Image from the Fremont Police Department.
  • Image from the Fremont Police Department.
  • Image from the Fremont Police Department.
Police are asking anyone who knows someone that recently acquired a pet fitting Frankie’s description to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to email FPD Community Service Officer Diana Allen at dallen@fremont.gov.