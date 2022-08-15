FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The Fremont Police Department is looking for a French bulldog that was stolen from a 7-Eleven parking lot. A $700 reward is being offered to anyone who returns “Frankie” safely, no questions asked.

Frankie was taken at the 7-Eleven near Fremont Boulevard and Sundale Drive at 5:30 a.m. on August 3. He was stolen while his owner was putting something into his vehicle.

Frankie is called a “gold” French bulldog but is more tan in color. He is three months old, weighs eight pounds, and had no collar at the time he was taken.

Image from the Fremont Police Department.

Image from the Fremont Police Department.

Image from the Fremont Police Department. Fremont Police Department.

Police are asking anyone who knows someone that recently acquired a pet fitting Frankie’s description to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to email FPD Community Service Officer Diana Allen at dallen@fremont.gov.