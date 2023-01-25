RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A French Bulldog was stolen from his owner Tuesday, and police are asking for help to bring “Kalua” home, the Richmond Police Department (RPD) announced on Facebook.

RPD officers responded to an armed robbery and carjacking that happened on the 4500 block of Barrett Avenue where the dog owner was parked in his car with Kalua seated on his lap. A car pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle, and two armed suspects pointed their guns at the victim.

The two suspects demanded the dog owner hand over the 1-year-old male French Bulldog (pictured above) and the victim and his passenger get out of their car, RPD said. The victim and passenger complied, and one of the suspects tried to steal the victim’s car.

However, the suspects were not able to start the car. They ultimately didn’t steal the car but were able to steal Kalua.

RPD’s description of Kalua: “He has distinctive red masses near the tear ducts of his eyes. He also has a scar on the top of his front paw. Kalua is not neutered.”

Police said if you have information on Kalua’s location, contact Detective Marecek at 510-965-4966 or KMarecek@richmondpd.net.

Anonymous tips can also be phoned in at 510-307-8177 (T1PS). RPD says call your local police agency or RPD dispatch at 510-233-1214 if you see Kalua.