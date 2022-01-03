French bulldog stolen from owner in San Francisco located: Police

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Rosie, the French bulldog that was stolen from her owner on Saturday morning in San Francisco, has been located, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

On Monday afternoon, the Investigations Bureau posted to Twitter saying, “Rosie is on her way back home safe!”

We have great news to share.

Incredible work by @sfpdinvestigate, @SFPDNorthern and the community in the Marina: Rosie is on her way back home safe ! More details on this developing story coming soon from @SFPD Public Information Officer. https://t.co/u9OMhFxiVb — SFPD Investigations Bureau (@sfpdinvestigate) January 3, 2022

Authorities say there will be more details released at a later time.

Around 10:05 a.m. on Saturday, police say the 9-month-old dog was walking with her owner near Broderick and Beach in the Marina.

An unknown person then violently robbed Rosie from her owner.

Police said that the person fled the scene in a silver Chrysler 200 with a partial plate 7JPM.