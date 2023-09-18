(BCN) — Three suspects who allegedly stole a French bulldog from its owner at gunpoint three months ago in San Jose are in custody, police said Monday.

The robbery took place about 11 p.m. on June 22 in the 2000 block of Southwest Expressway. The trio allegedly took the victim’s property and the dog at gunpoint, fleeing the scene before police arrived.

Surveillance video helped investigators identify and track down the three suspects and detectives obtained warrants for their arrest and to search their homes, police said.

“The victim’s French bulldog was also recovered uninjured and reunited with the owner,” police wrote.

On Sept. 7, the San Jose Police Department Covert Response Unit arrested Milpitas residents Isaac Ortiz, 21, and Jesse Saavedra, 20, and San Jose resident Alyssa Castro, 19.

They were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of armed robbery.

