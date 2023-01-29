Kalua with one of his owners (Photo courtesy of family)

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A French bulldog named Kalua that was stolen from his family during an armed carjacking last week has been returned, according to his family.

Kalua’s owners say they received a call from a vet clinic in Vallejo. They say someone dropped the dog off at the clinic but did not leave any information, though a reward was being offered.

“We are just glad he is back,” the owners told KRON4. The Richmond Police Department is still handling the ongoing investigation.

The armed robbery and carjacking occurred on the 4500 block of Barrett Avenue. Kalua’s owner says he was parked in his car with the dog on his lap when two suspects with guns approached the vehicle.

Next, the suspects demanded that he give them 1-year-old pup. The suspects then tried to steal the car, but they could not get it to start. The pair still managed to flee the scene with Kalua in hand.