French bulldogs have increasingly become target for thieves

PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) – Two sets of French bulldogs were snatched by thieves in the East Bay.

Fortunately, one pair has been found but the other is still missing.

The popular breed has increasingly become the target of dognapers.

The police and the dogs’ owners are now asking for help in finding them.

It seems like French bulldog owners really need to be vigilant these days. Dognappers are out snagging these expensive dogs, mostly trying to sell them and make a profit.

One set was stolen from outside of a home in Oakland and the others were taken from a yard in Pinole — The ones in Pinole have been found, but the Frenchie owners in Oakland are still hoping their dogs are returned.

Jazzey and Rosita, Hazy and Cookie — Four French bulldogs stolen from two separate families in the East Bay.

Manny Sanchez had his dogs for less than a year before they were taken.

Ring video captured a dognapper stealing the two Frenchies in from his Oakland home Tuesday afternoon.

Sanchez’s neighbors told him the thief took off in a Toyota.

Missing signs for another pair of French bulldogs were seen throughout a neighborhood in Pinole.

The dogs were taken from a yard on Hermosa Street Monday night.

French bulldogs have become increasingly popular for thieves and can fetch thousands of dollars.

The American Kennel Club has also warned there’s been an uptick in dog thefts this year.

The family who chose not to be named are thankful words spread fast on social media and Hazy and Cookie are now back home in Pinole.

Sanchez is hoping for the same result.

The American Kennel Club says there’s about two million cases of dognapping each year.

The most popular breeds include French bulldogs, Yorkies, and Chihuahuas because they’re small and easy to run away with.

They suggest you get your pets microchipped and keep your contact information on file up to date.