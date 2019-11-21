Friday set to be the biggest travel day of 2019 ahead of Thanksgiving week

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Plan ahead and prepare your luggage accordingly — that’s what the San Francisco International Airport is telling travelers leading up to this Friday, the biggest travel day of the year.

Travelers at the San Francisco Airport are asked to arrive two hours ahead of their departure time for domestic flights and three hours ahead for international flights due to the influx of travelers on Friday.

The airport also suggests using public transportation to get to SFO.

AAA estimates more than 55 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving this year — marking the second highest number of holiday travelers since 2000.

Nearly 4.5 million Americans will travel by plane for the Thanksgiving holiday, AAA said.