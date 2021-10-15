Friday weather forecast

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Warming temperatures under sunny skies and calmer conditions for your Friday. Highs will climb back into the 80’s for many inland and bayside cities with solid 60’s and 70’s closer to the coast. Ample sunshine and more warmth tomorrow.

Weekend temperatures rise back into the low 80’s with plenty of sunshine for both Friday and Saturday. Sunday begins a cooldown that takes us back into the 70’s at our warmest under cloudier skies and a slight chance of showers late Sunday.

Sunrise in San Francisco is at 7:18am. Sunset is at 6:32pm.

Don’t forget you can always get the latest weather updates and traffic alerts with the KRON4 app. Download it for free for Apple and Android