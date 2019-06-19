Friends, family mourning cab driver killed in San Mateo County

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — Friends, family and fellow cab drivers came together Tuesday night to remember 32-year-old Abdulmalek Nasher after learning he was killed late Monday night.

“We’re all very sad for this happened to him,” said family member Mamdouh Hassin. “When we get the news early this morning, everyone was like shocked and its kinda scary that something happened to him.”

Family say he was an independent cab driver who worked hard each day to provide for his wife and 4-year-old daughter.

“He’s my cousin. I known him all my life. He was very very good. I just spoke to him like a week ago, then yesterday I talked to his sister about him. She said he went to pick up somebody like 10 o’clock,” said the man’s cousin Amad Hussein.

San Mateo deputies say they found Nasher’s body in the area of Skyline Boulevard near the El Corte Madera Creek Preserve Monday night.

Investigators and a SWAT team continued their search for evidence and suspects into Tuesday morning. Now his family and friends want answers to what happened.

“He didn’t have any quarrel or any actual problems with anybody. All he was doing was trying to earn a living in a very peaceful, honorable way driving his cab,” said Abdulla Jubary, a family friend.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES