Friends remember man shot, killed by off-duty Richmond police officer

VALLEJO (KRON) — Family and friends of 38-year-old Eric Reason gathered around candles and balloons Monday night.

Vallejo police say around 5:30 p.m. Sunday night reason was shot and killed in a parking lot by an off-duty Richmond cop.

“Crazy, you know what I mean. It’s kinda sad to say, but not too hard to believe no more the way stuff happens out here. But it hurt,” said Vic Rivera, who grew up with the 38-year-old.

Rivera says they later worked together for a scaffolding company.

He says his friend, who was a father of six, and was also known as “cheddaman” was working to improve his life.

“He wasn’t in no bad mood. No bad spirits. Nothing. They can’t say nothing like that. We all know he wasn’t,” Rivera said.

An investigation into the shooting is underway but Vallejo and Richmond police are not releasing any details.

However, the Richmond Police Officers Association defended the actions of the off-duty officer in a social media post saying in part:

“Unfortunately, when a police officer is confronted with a felon armed with a firearm, deadly force may be necessary. We ask that you please reserve judgement until the investigation is finished.”

Rivera says the police will try to portray Reason in a negative light even as his friends and family are left in the dark about what really lead up to the shooting.

“They shoot, get away with it and we end up looking like the bad guys and monsters because all they [going to] do now is we all know the same thing,” Rivera said. “They’re [going to] go back in his back and portray him like the bad guy but not knowing how he was.”

