SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A community is in mourning after a beloved woman was found dead at Golden Gate Park. She was found last Saturday lying near a tree branch that had fallen.

One of her friends tells KRON4 that Beth Abrams was energetic, athletic, and a giver. She spent 40 years teaching dance throughout the Bay Area while also serving as the founder of a non-profit.

Taking in the fresh air at Golden Gate Park was part of her regular routine until tragedy struck last Saturday.

“That’s really the only thing that could stop Beth. Something like that a big catastrophic end and quick, because she was such a go-getter. Such a great lady. A real champion,” said her longtime friend Katy Warner.

Warner had been friends with Abrams for more than 30 years. She was saddened when learned a jogger found Abrams’ body near a fallen tree branch. Warner says she was an inspiration.

“She was relentless. She was non-stoppable. And she inspired a lot of people to help,” she said.

That help came through the Beth Abrams Center for Peace, Arts, Justice and the Environment. The nonprofit focused on feeding the immigrant poor of San Francisco and later advocating for more electric car chargers for homeowners.

“She believed that you couldn’t wait for somebody to help you or give it to you. She went out and did it,” Warner said.

At Golden Gate Park, broken tree branches were seen piled up – likely brought down by the recent storms. The medical examiner has not released the cause of Abrams’ death but it’s believed a fallen tree limb struck and killed her.

Friday night, a virtual vigil was held by Abrams’ dance community to honor her life. It’s unclear what will happen with the nonprofit.