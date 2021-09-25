Fright Fest returns to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

(BCN) – It’s time to get your spooky on, because Six Flags Discovery Kingdom’s Fright Fest is back in town.

The highly-anticipated event took a year hiatus due to pandemic concerns, but guests can once again experience the theme park’s “Thrills by Day” and “Fright by Night” attractions from now until October 31.

Guests under 12 can walk through Trick-or-Treat trails and animal shows during the day, and older guests can walk through six realistic haunted houses, monster rides in the dark and plenty of scary creatures lurking around the park once it’s nighttime.

“We are incredibly excited to bring back Fright Fest for our guests,” said Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Park President Janine Durette in a press release. “Six Flags is about creating fun and thrilling memories for all and

Fright Fest brings back the exceptional scares and quality entertainment to celebrate the Halloween season safely in Northern California.”

To comply with city COVID-19 regulations, guests must wear masks indoors and make reservations to the park ahead of time. More information on park policies can be found at sixflags.com/discoverykingdom.

Six Flags is also searching for more zombie and ghoul actors to join in on the. Candidates can apply before and audition at sixflagsjobs.com or text SCARE to 220MONSTER.

