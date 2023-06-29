(KRON) — More than 150 endangered Sierra Nevada yellow-legged frogs were recently released into cool streams of Plumas National Forest to improve their declining population numbers.

In 2022, biologists from the U.S. Forest Service and California Department of Fish and Wildlife collected wild tadpoles from Plumas National Forest. The tadpoles were brought to San Francisco Zoo and placed in an amphibian program that rears vulnerable tadpoles into adult frogs.

Native frog populations in the Sierra Nevada have been heavily impacted by chytridiomycosis, a deadly fungal disease caused by Batrachochytrium dendrobatidis, known as “Bd” or “chytrid.” This fungus is impacting amphibians worldwide.

(Photo by Isaac Chellman)

“After initial declines, many frog populations are persisting with the disease and rebounding, while others have been decimated when the disease first appears,” said Isaac Chellman, an environmental scientist with CDFW.

Once the tadpoles matured into frogs at San Francisco Zoo, the zoo’s conservationists treated half of the frogs for the deadly fungal disease. The remaining frogs were left untreated so biologists can observe the effectiveness of treatments on the frogs’ long-term survival.

“The hope is this treatment will help protect them from the fungus so they can continue to reproduce and repopulate,” said Jessie Bushell, the zoo’s director of conservation.

This week, the frogs were returned to streams near the location where they were found as tadpoles.

(Photo by Isaac Chellman)

“Plumas National Forest has several streams that have deep pools that can sustain the frog through the hot summer months and provide shelter during the winter,” said wildlife biologist Colin Dillingham.

Before the release, biologists worked together streamside to scan a small identification chip under each frog’s skin and take a photo of their uniquely identifying chin spot patterns.

The chips and chin spot patterns will be helpful in identifying individual frogs and differentiating captive-bred frogs from those born in the wild.