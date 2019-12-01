From fire to water: Sonoma County sees major weather change

WINDSOR (KRON) – In Windsor, a stark contrast from five weeks ago — this area went from fire to water.

The much needed rain came down all at once Saturday.

Just last month, the Kincade Fire burned out of control in Sonoma County.

The wind-driven fire scorched more than 77,000 acres, destroyed hundreds of structures, many of them homes and businesses.

Incredibly — no lives lost.

When you experience this, people in Windsor do not take rain for granted.

“I love the hot weather, but the fact that when it gets too dry, you know it can lead to wildfires,” a man said. “So you know you can appreciate the rain when it does come.”

“I think that it’s good that we have the rain so we can give an end to fire season,” a woman added.

Burn scars of the wildland fire remains.

The concerns now are flash flooding, rockslides and debris flows.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for the Kincade burn area and downstream locations.

The storm also prompted a wind advisory.

In Healdsburg, trees on Chalk Hill Road have been cut down to prevent any dangers.

On the roads and the air, poor travel conditions will be the main impact from this storm just in time as people return home to the Bay after the Thanksgiving holiday.

One man decided to brave the elements by foot.

“I mean it beats being under evacuation, beats being away from home,” he said. “At least I can kind of be here and kind of enjoy the gray weather for a change. The gray weather – I actually welcome for me at least.”>

NWS anticipates wind and rains will begin to gradually taper off by Monday.

Another storm system is expected late next week.