SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As inflation reaches levels not seen in four decades, KRON4 has decided to highlight the price of some staples here in the Bay Area.

Updated April 12, 2022

Gas (San Francisco) – $5.83/gallon source AAA

Gas (Alameda Co.) – $5.76/gallon source AAA

Gas (San Jose) – $5.73/gallon source AAA

**FILE**A gasoline station attendant pumps gas in this July 13, 2006 file photo in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file)

Milk – $5.39/gallon of Lucerne whole milk source Safeway

Bread – $4.29/20 oz. classic white, round top Wonder Bread source Safeway

Chicken – $6.49/pound of boneless, skinless breasts source Safeway

Bacon – $11.99/12 oz. of Oscar Mayer center cut source Safeway

Used Tesla Model 3 – $53,400 source Tesla

TV – $299.99/43-inch Class 7 Series LED 4K Samsung TV

Rent (San Francisco) – $2,900/month for one bedroom apartment source Zumper

Rent (Oakland) – $2,050/month for one bedroom apartment source Zumper

Rent (San Jose) – $2,500/month for one bedroom apartment source Zumper