(KRON) – A Frost Advisory and a Freeze Warning have been issued by the National Weather Service for interior areas of the Bay Area from Sunday night to Monday morning. The NWS has forecast the temperature in the mid-20s to mid-30s resulting in subfreezing temperatures and frost formation Monday morning.

In a Frost Advisory, 32 to 35 degree weather is to be expected. Freeze Warnings indicate the temperature will be 32 degrees or colder.

Santa Rosa, Cloverdale, Napa, Concord, Livermore, San Jose and parts of Hollister will be under a frost advisory. The cities under Freeze Warning are Bradley, King City, Gorda, Big Sur, Pinnacles National Park and parts of Monterey.

According to the NWS, these conditions are hazardous to unsheltered and marginally sheltered populations.

For safety, protect people, pets, plants and pipes from the cold.