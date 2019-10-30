Frost Advisory issued as parts of Bay Area reach near-freezing temps

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Brrrr – it’s beginning to feel a bit like winter across the Bay Area!

The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a Frost Advisory for the North Bay Valley, South Salinas Valley and interior Monterey/San Benito areas due to cold temperatures in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Those lows are expected from Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Overnight lows for that time period in the North Bay ranges from 38 degrees in Guerneville and 33 degrees in Santa Rosa to 38 degrees in Concord and 40 degrees in Brentwood.

Weather officials said this cold front bringing with it cold temperatures will be settling in for the next few nights.

According to the National Weather Service, the coldest temperatures are expected to occur prior to and during sunrise hours Wednesday and Thursday morning and possibly into the weekend.

The coldest night will be Wednesday night.

This comes as many across the Bay Area remain without power due to PG&E power shutoffs.

