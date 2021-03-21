Frost Advisory issued for Bay Area

(BCN) – Bay Area residents can expect frosty temperatures Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

A frost advisory will be in effect from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. as temperatures around the Bay Area will be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s.

Cooler temperatures are expected in the North Bay Interior Valleys and Southern Salinas Valley overnight tonight and into Sunday morning. A Frost Advisory has been issued from 3AM to 9AM PDT. Be sure to look after pets and sensitive plants & crops.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/nJ7HDR9h5k — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) March 20, 2021

Areas of the North Bay Valley and Southern Salinas Valley will be around the freezing mark.

Sensitive plants and crops may be at risk in these conditions and residents are advised to shelter pets and livestock in warm and dry places.