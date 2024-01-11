SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The National Weather Service issued two advisories Thursday as chilly temperatures and king tides continue to affect portions of the Bay Area. Interior areas will be under a frost advisory from Thursday night into Friday morning, and the San Francisco Bay shoreline will be under a coastal flood advisory midday Friday.

Temperatures are expected to be as low as 32 degrees on Friday morning for interior areas that include the North Bay, East Bay, Peninsula and Central Coast, NWS said. Santa Rosa, Napa and Livermore are forecasted to get down to 34 degrees. Other cities, including Concord, San Jose and Santa Cruz, could dip into the mid to low 30s.

Frost Advisory, January 12, 2024. (National Weather Service)

Minor coastal flooding is also possible midday Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to weather officials, for the San Francisco Bay and North Bay shorelines. The potential for flooding coincides with the return of king tides this week. Sea water could rise above low-lying areas such as roadways and underpasses, coastal trails and sidewalks, and access to coves and narrow beaches, NWS said. High tide for the affected areas will be at 11:19 a.m. Friday.

Coastal Flood Advisory, January 12, 2024. (National Weather Service)

The two advisories come ahead of light to moderate rain showers that will develop Friday night and continue through Sunday morning, according to NWS forecasters. The heaviest rain is expected to fall in the Bay Area on Saturday. Weather officials caution that a moderate amount of rain combined with strong winds could cause small trees and branches to fall.