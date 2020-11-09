‘Full House’ home sells for $5.3M

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Victorian home made famous by “Full House” and “Fuller House” is no longer on the market.

The three-story four-bedroom home has sold for $5.3 million dollars.



“Full House” creator and executive producer Jeff Franklin had owned it since 2016 and put it on the market last summer.

He had intended to make it look exactly like it did on TV, but neighbors opposed renovations due to a potential increase in tourists.

In the end, the building permits got pulled and he was forced to sell.

While the opening credits make it seem like a Steiner street Painted Lady, the home is actually located about a mile north on Broderick street.

