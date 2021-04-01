Full list: What’s open and closed in the orange tier

SAN FRANCISCO (KORN) – As of April 1, 2021, five Bay Area counties are in California’s orange tier of reopening.

San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Alameda and Marin counties are all deemed to have a ‘moderate’ risk of COVID-19 transmission. This is determined using 7-day average COVID trends.

Counties in the orange tier must have the following:

1.0 – 3.9 daily new cases (per 100k)

2.0 – 4.9% positive tests for entire county

Less than 5.3% positive tests for health equity quartile

With each tier, the state has different restrictions, mostly on capacity limits.

Here is what’s open and what’s closed under the orange tier:

Entertainment

Amusement parks Can open with modifications

– Max capacity 25%

– Indoor spaces max 25% capacity

– In-state visitors only See guidance for Amusement parks and theme parks

Aquariums Can open indoors with modifications

– Indoor activities max 50% capacity See guidance for Museums, zoos, and aquariums

Bowling alleys Can open indoors for naturally distanced activities, with modifications

– Max 25% capacity See guidance for Movie theaters and family entertainment centers

Campgrounds Can open with modifications See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds

Cardrooms Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 25% capacity See guidance for Cardrooms and racetracks

Concert venues Closed

Drive-in theaters Can open outdoors only with modifications See guidance for Movie theaters and family entertainment centers

Day camps Can open with modifications See guidance for Day camps

Family entertainment centers Can open indoors for naturally distanced activities, with modifications

– Max 25% capacity

– +Bowling alleys

– +Escape rooms See guidance for Movie theaters and family entertainment centers

Festivals Closed

Film and TV production Can open with modifications See guidance for Music, film, and TV production

Hotels and lodging Can open with modifications

– +Fitness centers (+25%)

– +Indoor pools See guidance for Hotels and lodging

Live theater Closed Live performances Can open outdoors only with modifications

– Max capacity 33%, including suites

– Max capacity of 67% with negative test result or proof of full vaccination

– Suite max capacity 25%

– In-state attendees only

– Advanced reservations only

– Restricted concessions and dining See guidance for Live events and performances

Movie theaters Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer See guidance for Movie theaters and family entertainment centers

Museums Can open indoors with modifications

– Indoor activities max 50% capacity See guidance for Museums, zoos, and aquariums Music production Can open with modifications See guidance for Music, film, and TV production Nightclubs Closed

Outdoor playgrounds Can open with modifications See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds Outdoor recreation Can open with modifications See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds

Indoor playgrounds (bounce centers/ball pits/laser tag) Can open indoors for naturally distanced activities, with modifications

– Max 25% capacity

– Bowling alleys

– Climbing walls See guidance for Movie theaters and family entertainment centers Professional sports Can open outdoors only with modifications

– Max capacity 33%, including suites

– Max capacity of 67% with negative test result or proof of full vaccination

– Suite max capacity 25%

– In-state attendees only

– Advanced reservations only

– Restricted concessions and dining See guidance for Live events and performances Racetracks Can open with modifications

– Permanent venues with live audiences outdoors only

– Max 20% capacity

– Regional attendees only (within 120 miles)

– Reservations required

– Assigned seating only

– In-seat concessions only (no concourse sales) See guidance for Professional sports

Satellite wagering sites Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 25% capacity See guidance for Cardrooms and racetracks

Short-term lodging rentals Can open with modifications

– +Fitness centers (+25%)

– +Indoor pools See guidance for Hotels and lodging Skateparks Can open with modifications See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds Ski resorts Can open with modifications See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds

Small private gatherings Are allowed outdoors and indoors with modifications

– Masks and physical distancing required

– No more than 3 separate households attend (including the host’s)

– Gatherings should be 2 hours or less

– Those with symptoms must not attend

– Those at high risk of severe illness strongly encouraged not to attend

– Singing, shouting, chanting, cheering, or exercising strongly discouraged outdoors and not permitted indoors See guidance for gatherings and holidays

State parks

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds

Swimming pools

Can open outdoors with modifications. Drowning prevention classes, including swim lessons with certified instructors, are permitted indoors and outdoors.

See guidance for Gyms and fitness centers, Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds, and Hotels and lodging

Theme parks Smaller parks open with modifications

– 25% capacity or 500 people, whichever is fewer

– Outdoor attractions only

– In-county visitors only

– Reservations or advance tickets required See guidance for Amusement parks and theme parks

Weddings Indoor ceremonies permitted with modifications. Outdoor and indoor receptions permitted for up to three households, including host and guests. Indoor receptions are strongly discouraged.

– Max 50% capacity See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies and gatherings

Youth and adult recreational sports See guidance for Youth and adult recreational sports Some outdoor high-contact sports allowed, and some indoor low-contact sports permitted. See list. Zoos Can open indoors with modifications

– Indoor activities max 50% capacity See guidance for Museums, zoos, and aquariums

Care/Services

Appliance repair shops Can open with modifications See guidance for Limited services Auto repair shops Can open with modifications See guidance for Limited services Banks and credit unions Can open with modifications Body waxing studios Can open indoors with modifications Childcare Can open with modifications See guidance for Childcare

Car washes Can open with modifications See guidance for Limited services

Construction Can open with modifications See guidance for Construction

Doctors and dentists Can open with modifications Dog walkers Can open with modifications See guidance for Limited services Door-to-door sales and services Can open with modifications See guidance for Limited services Dry cleaners Can open with modifications See guidance for Limited services Electricians Can open with modifications See guidance for Limited services Electrologists Can open indoors with modifications See guidance for Personal care services Estheticians Can open indoors with modifications See guidance for Personal care services

Food banks Can open with modifications

Fire stations Can open with modifications

Hair salons and barbershops Can open indoors with modifications See guidance for Hair salons and barbershops Handypersons/general contractors Can open with modifications See guidance for Limited services Gas stations Can open with modifications See guidance for Retail Government services Can open with modifications

Hospitals and urgent care Can open with modifications HVAC services Can open with modifications See guidance for Limited services Landscapers Can open with modifications See guidance for Limited services Laundromats and laundry services Can open with modifications See guidance for Limited services

Massage therapy studios Can open indoors with modifications See guidance for Personal care services

Nail salons Can open indoors with modifications See guidance for Personal care services Pet groomers Can open with modifications See guidance for Limited services Piercing shops Can open indoors with modifications See guidance for Personal care services

Pharmacies

Can open with modifications

See guidance for pharmacies and retail

Plumbing services Can open with modifications See guidance for Limited services Police stations Can open with modifications Residential and janitorial cleaning services Can open with modifications See guidance for Limited services

Skin care services Can open indoors with modifications See guidance for Personal care services

Tattoo parlors Can open indoors with modifications See guidance for Personal care services

Retail/Food

Bars (where no meals provided)

Can open outdoors only with modifications

Bookstores

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Retail

Breweries (where no meals provided)

Can open outdoors indoors with modifications

– Max 25% capacity, or 100 people, whichever is fewer

See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars

Clothing and shoe stores Can open with modifications See guidance for Retail

Convenience stores Can open with modifications See guidance for Retail

Distilleries (where no meals provided) Can open outdoors indoors with modifications

– Max 25% capacity, or 100 people, whichever is fewer See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars

Farmers markets Can open with modifications See guidance for Retail Florists Can open with modifications See guidance for Retail

Grocery stores Can open with modifications See guidance for Retail

Home and furnishing stores Can open with modifications See guidance for Retail

Jewelry stores Can open with modifications See guidance for Retail

Libraries Can open with modifications See guidance for Retail

Restaurants (dine-in) Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars Restaurants (take-out and delivery) Can open with modifications See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars Retailers Can open with modifications See guidance for Retail

Shopping malls Can open indoors with modifications

– Closed common areas

– Reduced capacity food courts (see Restaurants) Sporting goods stores Can open with modifications See guidance for Retail Swap meets Can open with modifications

– Closed common areas

– Reduced capacity food courts (see Restaurants) See guidance for Shopping centers Wineries Can open outdoors indoors with modifications

– Max 25% capacity, or 100 people, whichever is fewer See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars See guidance for Shopping centers

Toy stores Can open with modifications See guidance for Retail

Religion

Churches

Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 50% capacity

See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies

Cultural ceremonies Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer

Funeral homes Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 50% capacity See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies

Mosques Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 50% capacity See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies

Places of worship Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 50% capacity See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies

Synagogues Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 50% capacity See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies Temples Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 50% capacity See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies

Fitness/Other

Convention centers

Closed

See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies

Dance studios

Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 25% capacity

– +Indoor pools

Gyms and fitness centers

Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 25% capacity

– +Indoor pools

See guidance for Gyms and fitness centers

Higher education institutions

Capacity for indoor lectures and student gatherings must be limited to 50% or 200 people, whichever is less. Some courses conducted in certain indoor settings, like labs and studio arts, may be open at regular capacity. Conduct student activities virtually when possible.

See guidance for Higher education

Offices (non-essential businesses)

Can open indoors with modifications

– Encourage working remotely

See guidance for Office workspaces

Saunas and steam rooms

Closed

See guidance for Gyms and fitness centers

Schools

Schools may reopen fully for in-person instruction. Local school officials will decide whether and when that will occur.

See guidance for schools, cohorting FAQs, and CA Safe Schools for All hub

State and local government offices

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Office workspaces

Yoga studios

Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 25% capacity

– +Indoor pools

See guidance for Gyms and fitness centers