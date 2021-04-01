Full list: What’s open and closed in the orange tier

Coronavirus: The Latest

SAN FRANCISCO (KORN) – As of April 1, 2021, five Bay Area counties are in California’s orange tier of reopening.

San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Alameda and Marin counties are all deemed to have a ‘moderate’ risk of COVID-19 transmission. This is determined using 7-day average COVID trends.

Counties in the orange tier must have the following:

  • 1.0 – 3.9 daily new cases (per 100k)
  • 2.0 – 4.9% positive tests for entire county
  • Less than 5.3% positive tests for health equity quartile

With each tier, the state has different restrictions, mostly on capacity limits.

Here is what’s open and what’s closed under the orange tier:

Entertainment

Amusement parks

Can open with modifications
– Max capacity 25%
– Indoor spaces max 25% capacity
– In-state visitors only

See guidance for Amusement parks and theme parks

Aquariums

Can open indoors with modifications
– Indoor activities max 50% capacity

See guidance for Museums, zoos, and aquariums

Bowling alleys

Can open indoors for naturally distanced activities, with modifications
– Max 25% capacity

See guidance for Movie theaters and family entertainment centers

Campgrounds

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds

Cardrooms

Can open indoors with modifications
– Max 25% capacity

See guidance for Cardrooms and racetracks

Concert venues

Closed

Drive-in theaters

Can open outdoors only with modifications

See guidance for Movie theaters and family entertainment centers

Day camps

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Day camps

Family entertainment centers

Can open indoors for naturally distanced activities, with modifications
– Max 25% capacity
– +Bowling alleys
– +Escape rooms

See guidance for Movie theaters and family entertainment centers

Festivals

Closed

Film and TV production

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Music, film, and TV production

Hotels and lodging

Can open with modifications
– +Fitness centers (+25%)
– +Indoor pools

See guidance for Hotels and lodging

Live theater

Closed

Live performances

Can open outdoors only with modifications
– Max capacity 33%, including suites
– Max capacity of 67% with negative test result or proof of full vaccination
– Suite max capacity 25%
– In-state attendees only
– Advanced reservations only
– Restricted concessions and dining

See guidance for Live events and performances

Movie theaters

Can open indoors with modifications
– Max 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer

See guidance for Movie theaters and family entertainment centers

Museums

Can open indoors with modifications
– Indoor activities max 50% capacity

See guidance for Museums, zoos, and aquariums

Music production

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Music, film, and TV production

Nightclubs

Closed

Outdoor playgrounds

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds

Outdoor recreation

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds

Indoor playgrounds (bounce centers/ball pits/laser tag)

Can open indoors for naturally distanced activities, with modifications
– Max 25% capacity
– Bowling alleys
– Climbing walls

See guidance for Movie theaters and family entertainment centers

Professional sports

Can open outdoors only with modifications
– Max capacity 33%, including suites
– Max capacity of 67% with negative test result or proof of full vaccination
– Suite max capacity 25%
– In-state attendees only
– Advanced reservations only
– Restricted concessions and dining

See guidance for Live events and performances

Racetracks

Can open with modifications
– Permanent venues with live audiences outdoors only
– Max 20% capacity
– Regional attendees only (within 120 miles)
– Reservations required
– Assigned seating only
– In-seat concessions only (no concourse sales)

See guidance for Professional sports

Satellite wagering sites

Can open indoors with modifications
– Max 25% capacity

See guidance for Cardrooms and racetracks

Short-term lodging rentals

Can open with modifications
– +Fitness centers (+25%)
– +Indoor pools

See guidance for Hotels and lodging

Skateparks

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds

Ski resorts

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds

Small private gatherings

Are allowed outdoors and indoors with modifications
– Masks and physical distancing required
– No more than 3 separate households attend (including the host’s)
– Gatherings should be 2 hours or less
– Those with symptoms must not attend
– Those at high risk of severe illness strongly encouraged not to attend
– Singing, shouting, chanting, cheering, or exercising strongly discouraged outdoors and not permitted indoors

See guidance for gatherings and holidays

State beaches

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds

State forests

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds

State-managed lakes and reservoirs

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds

State parks

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds

Swimming pools

Can open outdoors with modifications. Drowning prevention classes, including swim lessons with certified instructors, are permitted indoors and outdoors.

See guidance for Gyms and fitness centersOutdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds, and Hotels and lodging

Theme parks

Smaller parks open with modifications
– 25% capacity or 500 people, whichever is fewer
– Outdoor attractions only
– In-county visitors only
– Reservations or advance tickets required

See guidance for Amusement parks and theme parks

Weddings

Indoor ceremonies permitted with modifications. Outdoor and indoor receptions permitted for up to three households, including host and guests. Indoor receptions are strongly discouraged.
– Max 50% capacity

See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies and gatherings

Youth and adult recreational sports

See guidance for Youth and adult recreational sports

Some outdoor high-contact sports allowed, and some indoor low-contact sports permitted. See list.

Zoos

Can open indoors with modifications
– Indoor activities max 50% capacity

See guidance for Museums, zoos, and aquariums

Care/Services

Appliance repair shops

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Auto repair shops

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Banks and credit unions

Can open with modifications

Body waxing studios

Can open indoors with modifications

Childcare

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Childcare

Car washes

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Construction

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Construction

Doctors and dentists

Can open with modifications

Dog walkers

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Door-to-door sales and services

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Dry cleaners

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Electricians

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Electrologists

Can open indoors with modifications

See guidance for Personal care services

Estheticians

Can open indoors with modifications

See guidance for Personal care services

Food banks

Can open with modifications

Fire stations

Can open with modifications

Hair salons and barbershops

Can open indoors with modifications

See guidance for Hair salons and barbershops

Handypersons/general contractors

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Gas stations

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Retail

Government services

Can open with modifications

Hospitals and urgent care

Can open with modifications

HVAC services

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Landscapers

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Laundromats and laundry services

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Massage therapy studios

Can open indoors with modifications

See guidance for Personal care services

Nail salons

Can open indoors with modifications

See guidance for Personal care services

Pet groomers

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Piercing shops

Can open indoors with modifications

See guidance for Personal care services

Pharmacies

Can open with modifications

See guidance for pharmacies and retail

Plumbing services

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Police stations

Can open with modifications

Residential and janitorial cleaning services

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Skin care services

Can open indoors with modifications

See guidance for Personal care services

Tattoo parlors

Can open indoors with modifications

See guidance for Personal care services

Retail/Food

Bars (where no meals provided)

Can open outdoors only with modifications

Bookstores

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Retail

Breweries (where no meals provided)

Can open outdoors indoors with modifications
– Max 25% capacity, or 100 people, whichever is fewer

See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars

Clothing and shoe stores

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Retail

Convenience stores

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Retail

Distilleries (where no meals provided)

Can open outdoors indoors with modifications
– Max 25% capacity, or 100 people, whichever is fewer

See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars

Farmers markets

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Retail

Florists

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Retail

Grocery stores

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Retail

Home and furnishing stores

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Retail

Jewelry stores

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Retail

Libraries

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Retail

Restaurants (dine-in)

Can open indoors with modifications
– Max 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer

See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars

Restaurants (take-out and delivery)

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars

Retailers

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Retail

Shopping malls

Can open indoors with modifications
– Closed common areas
– Reduced capacity food courts (see Restaurants)

Sporting goods stores

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Retail

Swap meets

Can open with modifications
– Closed common areas
– Reduced capacity food courts (see Restaurants)

See guidance for Shopping centers

Wineries

Can open outdoors indoors with modifications
– Max 25% capacity, or 100 people, whichever is fewer

See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars

See guidance for Shopping centers

Toy stores

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Retail

Religion

Churches

Can open indoors with modifications
– Max 50% capacity

See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies

Cultural ceremonies

Can open indoors with modifications
– Max 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer

Funeral homes

Can open indoors with modifications
– Max 50% capacity

See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies

Mosques

Can open indoors with modifications
– Max 50% capacity

See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies

Places of worship

Can open indoors with modifications
– Max 50% capacity

See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies

Synagogues

Can open indoors with modifications
– Max 50% capacity

See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies

Temples

Can open indoors with modifications
– Max 50% capacity

See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies

Fitness/Other

Convention centers

Closed

See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies

Dance studios

Can open indoors with modifications
– Max 25% capacity
– +Indoor pools

Gyms and fitness centers

Can open indoors with modifications
– Max 25% capacity
– +Indoor pools

See guidance for Gyms and fitness centers

Higher education institutions

Capacity for indoor lectures and student gatherings must be limited to 50% or 200 people, whichever is less. Some courses conducted in certain indoor settings, like labs and studio arts, may be open at regular capacity. Conduct student activities virtually when possible.

See guidance for Higher education

Offices (non-essential businesses)

Can open indoors with modifications
– Encourage working remotely

See guidance for Office workspaces

Saunas and steam rooms

Closed

See guidance for Gyms and fitness centers

Schools

Schools may reopen fully for in-person instruction. Local school officials will decide whether and when that will occur.

See guidance for schoolscohorting FAQs, and CA Safe Schools for All hub

State and local government offices

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Office workspaces

Yoga studios

Can open indoors with modifications
– Max 25% capacity
– +Indoor pools

See guidance for Gyms and fitness centers

