Full list: What’s open and closed in the orange tier

SAN FRANCISCO (KORN) – As of April 1, 2021, five Bay Area counties are in California’s orange tier of reopening.
San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Alameda and Marin counties are all deemed to have a ‘moderate’ risk of COVID-19 transmission. This is determined using 7-day average COVID trends.
Counties in the orange tier must have the following:
- 1.0 – 3.9 daily new cases (per 100k)
- 2.0 – 4.9% positive tests for entire county
- Less than 5.3% positive tests for health equity quartile
With each tier, the state has different restrictions, mostly on capacity limits.
Here is what’s open and what’s closed under the orange tier:
Entertainment
Amusement parks
Can open with modifications
– Max capacity 25%
– Indoor spaces max 25% capacity
– In-state visitors only
See guidance for Amusement parks and theme parks
Aquariums
Can open indoors with modifications
– Indoor activities max 50% capacity
See guidance for Museums, zoos, and aquariums
Bowling alleys
Can open indoors for naturally distanced activities, with modifications
– Max 25% capacity
See guidance for Movie theaters and family entertainment centers
Campgrounds
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds
Cardrooms
Can open indoors with modifications
– Max 25% capacity
See guidance for Cardrooms and racetracks
Concert venues
Closed
Drive-in theaters
Can open outdoors only with modifications
See guidance for Movie theaters and family entertainment centers
Day camps
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Day camps
Family entertainment centers
Can open indoors for naturally distanced activities, with modifications
– Max 25% capacity
– +Bowling alleys
– +Escape rooms
See guidance for Movie theaters and family entertainment centers
Festivals
Closed
Film and TV production
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Music, film, and TV production
Hotels and lodging
Can open with modifications
– +Fitness centers (+25%)
– +Indoor pools
See guidance for Hotels and lodging
Live theater
Closed
Live performances
Can open outdoors only with modifications
– Max capacity 33%, including suites
– Max capacity of 67% with negative test result or proof of full vaccination
– Suite max capacity 25%
– In-state attendees only
– Advanced reservations only
– Restricted concessions and dining
See guidance for Live events and performances
Movie theaters
Can open indoors with modifications
– Max 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer
See guidance for Movie theaters and family entertainment centers
Museums
Can open indoors with modifications
– Indoor activities max 50% capacity
See guidance for Museums, zoos, and aquariums
Music production
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Music, film, and TV production
Nightclubs
Closed
Outdoor playgrounds
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds
Outdoor recreation
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds
Indoor playgrounds (bounce centers/ball pits/laser tag)
Can open indoors for naturally distanced activities, with modifications
– Max 25% capacity
– Bowling alleys
– Climbing walls
See guidance for Movie theaters and family entertainment centers
Professional sports
Can open outdoors only with modifications
– Max capacity 33%, including suites
– Max capacity of 67% with negative test result or proof of full vaccination
– Suite max capacity 25%
– In-state attendees only
– Advanced reservations only
– Restricted concessions and dining
See guidance for Live events and performances
Racetracks
Can open with modifications
– Permanent venues with live audiences outdoors only
– Max 20% capacity
– Regional attendees only (within 120 miles)
– Reservations required
– Assigned seating only
– In-seat concessions only (no concourse sales)
See guidance for Professional sports
Satellite wagering sites
Can open indoors with modifications
– Max 25% capacity
See guidance for Cardrooms and racetracks
Short-term lodging rentals
Can open with modifications
– +Fitness centers (+25%)
– +Indoor pools
See guidance for Hotels and lodging
Skateparks
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds
Ski resorts
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds
Small private gatherings
Are allowed outdoors and indoors with modifications
– Masks and physical distancing required
– No more than 3 separate households attend (including the host’s)
– Gatherings should be 2 hours or less
– Those with symptoms must not attend
– Those at high risk of severe illness strongly encouraged not to attend
– Singing, shouting, chanting, cheering, or exercising strongly discouraged outdoors and not permitted indoors
See guidance for gatherings and holidays
State beaches
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds
State forests
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds
State-managed lakes and reservoirs
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds
State parks
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds
Swimming pools
Can open outdoors with modifications. Drowning prevention classes, including swim lessons with certified instructors, are permitted indoors and outdoors.
See guidance for Gyms and fitness centers, Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds, and Hotels and lodging
Theme parks
Smaller parks open with modifications
– 25% capacity or 500 people, whichever is fewer
– Outdoor attractions only
– In-county visitors only
– Reservations or advance tickets required
See guidance for Amusement parks and theme parks
Weddings
Indoor ceremonies permitted with modifications. Outdoor and indoor receptions permitted for up to three households, including host and guests. Indoor receptions are strongly discouraged.
– Max 50% capacity
See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies and gatherings
Youth and adult recreational sports
See guidance for Youth and adult recreational sports
Some outdoor high-contact sports allowed, and some indoor low-contact sports permitted. See list.
Zoos
Can open indoors with modifications
– Indoor activities max 50% capacity
See guidance for Museums, zoos, and aquariums
Care/Services
Appliance repair shops
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Auto repair shops
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Banks and credit unions
Can open with modifications
Body waxing studios
Can open indoors with modifications
Childcare
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Childcare
Car washes
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Construction
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Construction
Doctors and dentists
Can open with modifications
Dog walkers
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Door-to-door sales and services
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Dry cleaners
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Electricians
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Electrologists
Can open indoors with modifications
See guidance for Personal care services
Estheticians
Can open indoors with modifications
See guidance for Personal care services
Food banks
Can open with modifications
Fire stations
Can open with modifications
Hair salons and barbershops
Can open indoors with modifications
See guidance for Hair salons and barbershops
Handypersons/general contractors
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Gas stations
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Retail
Government services
Can open with modifications
Hospitals and urgent care
Can open with modifications
HVAC services
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Landscapers
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Laundromats and laundry services
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Massage therapy studios
Can open indoors with modifications
See guidance for Personal care services
Nail salons
Can open indoors with modifications
See guidance for Personal care services
Pet groomers
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Piercing shops
Can open indoors with modifications
See guidance for Personal care services
Pharmacies
Can open with modifications
See guidance for pharmacies and retail
Plumbing services
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Police stations
Can open with modifications
Residential and janitorial cleaning services
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Skin care services
Can open indoors with modifications
See guidance for Personal care services
Tattoo parlors
Can open indoors with modifications
See guidance for Personal care services
Retail/Food
Bars (where no meals provided)
Can open outdoors only with modifications
Bookstores
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Retail
Breweries (where no meals provided)
Can open outdoors indoors with modifications
– Max 25% capacity, or 100 people, whichever is fewer
See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars
Clothing and shoe stores
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Retail
Convenience stores
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Retail
Distilleries (where no meals provided)
Can open outdoors indoors with modifications
– Max 25% capacity, or 100 people, whichever is fewer
See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars
Grocery stores
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Retail
Home and furnishing stores
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Retail
Jewelry stores
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Retail
Restaurants (dine-in)
Can open indoors with modifications
– Max 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer
See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars
Restaurants (take-out and delivery)
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars
Retailers
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Retail
Shopping malls
Can open indoors with modifications
– Closed common areas
– Reduced capacity food courts (see Restaurants)
Sporting goods stores
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Retail
Swap meets
Can open with modifications
– Closed common areas
– Reduced capacity food courts (see Restaurants)
See guidance for Shopping centers
Wineries
Can open outdoors indoors with modifications
– Max 25% capacity, or 100 people, whichever is fewer
See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars
See guidance for Shopping centers
Toy stores
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Retail
Religion
Churches
Can open indoors with modifications
– Max 50% capacity
See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies
Cultural ceremonies
Can open indoors with modifications
– Max 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer
Funeral homes
Can open indoors with modifications
– Max 50% capacity
See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies
Mosques
Can open indoors with modifications
– Max 50% capacity
See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies
Places of worship
Can open indoors with modifications
– Max 50% capacity
See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies
Synagogues
Can open indoors with modifications
– Max 50% capacity
See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies
Temples
Can open indoors with modifications
– Max 50% capacity
See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies
Fitness/Other
Convention centers
Closed
See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies
Dance studios
Can open indoors with modifications
– Max 25% capacity
– +Indoor pools
Gyms and fitness centers
Can open indoors with modifications
– Max 25% capacity
– +Indoor pools
See guidance for Gyms and fitness centers
Higher education institutions
Capacity for indoor lectures and student gatherings must be limited to 50% or 200 people, whichever is less. Some courses conducted in certain indoor settings, like labs and studio arts, may be open at regular capacity. Conduct student activities virtually when possible.
See guidance for Higher education
Offices (non-essential businesses)
Can open indoors with modifications
– Encourage working remotely
See guidance for Office workspaces
Saunas and steam rooms
Closed
See guidance for Gyms and fitness centers
Schools
Schools may reopen fully for in-person instruction. Local school officials will decide whether and when that will occur.
See guidance for schools, cohorting FAQs, and CA Safe Schools for All hub
State and local government offices
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Office workspaces
Yoga studios
Can open indoors with modifications
– Max 25% capacity
– +Indoor pools
See guidance for Gyms and fitness centers