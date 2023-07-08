(BCN) — The Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission is planning a full overnight closure of southbound state Highway 1 between Soquel Drive and 41st Avenue on Wednesday as work continues on a roadway improvement project.

The closure is scheduled from Wednesday at 10 p.m. until Thursday at 5:30 a.m. and will also include the closure of a northbound lane of the highway. Crews will be constructing northbound and southbound auxiliary lanes and bus-on-shoulder improvements on state Highway 1.

There will also be work on a new bicycle and pedestrian overdressing at Chanticleer Avenue. Travelers on southbound state Highway 1 will be able to access a detour via Soquel Avenue and there will be messaging and directional signs in place.

Travelers can expect delays of up to 10 minutes due to the road closure.

