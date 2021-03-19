Fun at the fairgrounds: Bay Area activities open up

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Now that the entire Bay Area is out of the most restrictive reopening tier, the change comes with new options to enjoy the weekend as we enter spring.

The Alameda County Fairgrounds is hosting its first Grab-n-Stay Fair Food Feast on Friday through Sunday, starting 11 a.m. through 8 p.m.

It gives locals a chance to get a taste of the indulgent fair food that hasn’t been available throughout the pandemic.

The vendors will be selling fair favorites like funnel cake and deep fried Oreos, plus some savory meals to fill you up: Gyro, BBQ sandwiches, corn dogs and even lobster fries.

On Sunday, the fairgrounds will also host an Exotic Bird Mart & Expo — a time to “experience a market like no other and socialize with hundreds of bird enthusiasts.”

Check the events calendar here for to plan more weekends down the road.

But you don’t have to go rush to Pleasanton to entertain your kids.

After a four month closure, Fairyland opens Friday!

Whatever you’re up to this weekend, safety guidelines are still in place.

That means you should keep the mask on (and it’s always fine to bring a spare) and there are capacity limits. At Fairyland, it can only be 25% full. The park will be open in two shifts for extra safety: 9 a.m. to noon, and then 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.