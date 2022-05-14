SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The City of San Jose is celebrating the 150 anniversary of Alum Rock, California’s oldest municipal park.

The event starts at 11:00 a.m. and is expected to end at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. The park will host live music, activates, resource booths. food trucks and guest speakers. The celebration and parking is free of charge.

Councilmember David Cohen and Magdalena Carrasco are some of the guest expected to speak at the commencement.

Alum Rock was established on March 13, 1872. The park showcases 720 acres of rugged terrain and is located neat the foothills of Diablo Range. Picnic tables, hiking, horseback riding, biking and barbecue pits are open to park guests.

From 1890 to 1932, the park was nationally known as a health spa. At that time, the park had 27 mineral springs, an indoor swimming pool, and a tea garden.

Now, the park focuses on nature, wildlife and hiking.

For more information on the celebration and future events at Alum Rock Park, visit the Alum Rock Park webpage.